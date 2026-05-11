Midwest Trust Co Has $11.79 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Midwest Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,694 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,170 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,975 shares of the company's stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,707 shares of the company's stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 393.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 23,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Get Zoetis alerts: Sign Up

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $82.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $172.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on Zoetis in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $141.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Key Zoetis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target on Zoetis from $190 to $130, but kept an overweight rating, implying the stock still has meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga report on JPMorgan target cut

JPMorgan lowered its price target on Zoetis from $190 to $130, but kept an rating, implying the stock still has meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive overall, with recent coverage still showing buy/overweight views and price targets well above the current share price, suggesting longer-term confidence despite near-term pressure.

Some analysts remain constructive overall, with recent coverage still showing buy/overweight views and price targets well above the current share price, suggesting longer-term confidence despite near-term pressure. Negative Sentiment: Zoetis missed Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, which immediately hurt sentiment around the stock.

Zoetis missed Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, which immediately hurt sentiment around the stock. Negative Sentiment: The company cut its FY2026 guidance after seeing weaker U.S. companion animal demand and pricing pressure, raising concerns that pet owners are spending less on veterinary care and premium products. Benzinga report on weak pet care demand

The company cut its FY2026 guidance after seeing weaker U.S. companion animal demand and pricing pressure, raising concerns that pet owners are spending less on veterinary care and premium products. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage described the earnings release as a sharp disappointment, with reports highlighting a steep selloff after investors reacted to the softer outlook.

Media coverage described the earnings release as a sharp disappointment, with reports highlighting a steep selloff after investors reacted to the softer outlook. Negative Sentiment: Ademi LLP announced a securities fraud investigation into Zoetis, adding another overhang for shares as investors assess potential legal risk.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoetis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoetis wasn't on the list.

While Zoetis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here