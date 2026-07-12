Midwest Trust Co Has $19.92 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Midwest Trust Co lowered its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,222 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 15,297 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 353,969 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,629,000 after buying an additional 205,354 shares in the last quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 39,193 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warburton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,880,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,276,366. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.61. The company has a market cap of $438.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $438.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Lam Research to $400 from $380 and kept an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the stock.

Mizuho raised its price target on Lam Research to $400 from $380 and kept an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus boosted its target to $425 from $325 and reiterated a buy rating, citing above-consensus estimates and suggesting further upside for LRCX.

Stifel Nicolaus boosted its target to $425 from $325 and reiterated a buy rating, citing above-consensus estimates and suggesting further upside for LRCX. Positive Sentiment: Needham also increased its target to $390 from $300 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing the view that Lam Research is well positioned to benefit from AI-driven chip demand.

Needham also increased its target to $390 from $300 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing the view that Lam Research is well positioned to benefit from AI-driven chip demand. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted Lam Research as a beneficiary of broader AI infrastructure spending and possible easing of China-related chip restrictions, which could improve sentiment across semiconductor equipment names. Does AI Rebound and China Chip Access Shift Change The Bull Case For Lam Research (LRCX)?

Additional coverage highlighted Lam Research as a beneficiary of broader AI infrastructure spending and possible easing of China-related chip restrictions, which could improve sentiment across semiconductor equipment names. Neutral Sentiment: Lam Research announced that it will host its June quarter financial conference call and webcast on July 29, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch.

Lam Research announced that it will host its June quarter financial conference call and webcast on July 29, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, so it does not appear to be a factor driving the move.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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