Midwest Trust Co Has $21.82 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Midwest Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,845 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 21,363 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $336,963.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,994,539.88. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Up 1.7%

Medtronic stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,190,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,643,010. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.53. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Medtronic's payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

Key Medtronic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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