Midwest Trust Co Has $9.22 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Midwest Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,869 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 778.7% in the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company's stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 42,173 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 135.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540,835 shares of the company's stock worth $98,659,000 after acquiring an additional 310,942 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $159,026.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,380.64. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock valued at $137,685,797. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $137.80 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.90 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.59. The company has a market capitalization of $329.57 billion, a PE ratio of 154.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.68.

View Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

More Palantir Technologies News

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Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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