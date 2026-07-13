Midwest Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Midwest Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,594 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 10,646 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Intel were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financially Speaking Inc raised its position in Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore set a $95.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $97.88.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $109.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.06 billion, a PE ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $118.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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