Midwest Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Midwest Trust Co reduced its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,002 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 19,020 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,102,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,025,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,942,156,000 after purchasing an additional 676,797 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,386,182,000 after buying an additional 7,930,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Trending Headlines about Amphenol

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $127.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.35. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 646,056 shares of company stock valued at $94,594,783. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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