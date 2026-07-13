Midwest Trust Co Purchases 18,461 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Midwest Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 570.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,697 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $201.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $191.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.09. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $259.64. The firm has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is 112.28%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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