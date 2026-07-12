Midwest Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Midwest Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,399 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 32,966 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co owned about 0.08% of Williams Companies worth $67,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $747,749,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 190.3% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 12,028,186 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $755,490,000 after buying an additional 7,884,730 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,586,299 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $3,077,942,000 after buying an additional 6,668,950 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,325,482 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,281,875,000 after buying an additional 3,748,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4,992.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,704,739 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $222,692,000 after buying an additional 3,631,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 283,159 shares in the company, valued at $20,999,071.44. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $195,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 54,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,227,993.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,182,655 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.02. 4,016,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,439,942. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $80.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $83.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on WMB

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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