Midwest Trust Co Sells 10,257 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Midwest Trust Co cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,674 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,257 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $531.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $516.48 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.18 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $434.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.04. The company has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm's revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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