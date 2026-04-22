Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 7,154 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 7,154 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s holdings in F5 were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 288.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 2,128.6% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $315.56 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $346.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's 50-day moving average is $288.25 and its 200-day moving average is $274.66.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.82. F5 had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 22.45%.The business had revenue of $822.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. F5's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on F5 from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on F5 from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $311.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.25, for a total transaction of $487,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,882,710. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.53, for a total transaction of $1,064,655.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 150,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,621,080.19. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,485. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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