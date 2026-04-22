Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $48.17 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,000 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $48,174,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $344.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.31 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Home Depot's revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.17.

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Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

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