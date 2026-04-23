Milestone Asset Management LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Post by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,812,423 shares of the company's stock worth $302,272,000 after purchasing an additional 110,928 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 55.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,840 shares of the company's stock worth $34,476,000 after buying an additional 115,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Post by 11.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,946 shares of the company's stock worth $33,420,000 after acquiring an additional 32,404 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Post by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 301,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,410,000 after acquiring an additional 116,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Post by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 225,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $798,226.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,002.83. This represents a 24.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company's stock.

Post Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $104.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.47. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.13 and a 1 year high of $117.28.

Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.18 billion. Post had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.82%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Post

Here are the key news stories impacting Post this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds — research coverage names Post among natural-food/healthy‑eating stocks poised to benefit from the global wellness boom, which supports longer-term demand for clean-label and organic products and could help sustain revenue growth. Natural Food Stocks Poised to Benefit

Sector tailwinds — research coverage names Post among natural-food/healthy‑eating stocks poised to benefit from the global wellness boom, which supports longer-term demand for clean-label and organic products and could help sustain revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Operational backdrop is mixed — Post beat Q4 EPS expectations (reported Feb. 5) and delivered double‑digit revenue growth year-over-year, but revenue was essentially in line with consensus. Analysts still model about $7.24 EPS for the year. The stock’s valuation (PE ~19) and low beta mean it can lag or lead on headline changes rather than intraday macro swings.

Operational backdrop is mixed — Post beat Q4 EPS expectations (reported Feb. 5) and delivered double‑digit revenue growth year-over-year, but revenue was essentially in line with consensus. Analysts still model about $7.24 EPS for the year. The stock’s valuation (PE ~19) and low beta mean it can lag or lead on headline changes rather than intraday macro swings. Negative Sentiment: Analyst repricing — JPMorgan lowered its price target on POST to $119, a move that often triggers near‑term selling pressure and re‑sets upside expectations for investors assessing risk/reward. JPMorgan Lowers Post Price Target

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Post from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Post from $127.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Post from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Post from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POST

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company's principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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