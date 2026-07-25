Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $206.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company's fifty day moving average is $207.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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