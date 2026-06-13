Milford Funds Ltd. Acquires New Stake in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Milford Funds Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,252 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $15,053,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in McDonald's by 3,294.5% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 11,779 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in McDonald's by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,510 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $10,853,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in McDonald's by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 64,256 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $19,639,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in McDonald's by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth about $7,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $284.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $271.85 and a one year high of $341.75. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $289.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald's currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Featured Stories

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