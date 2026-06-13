Milford Funds Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,163,854 Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Milford Funds Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,163,854 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $93,143,000. Rio Tinto accounts for approximately 1.8% of Milford Funds Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Milford Funds Ltd. owned 0.09% of Rio Tinto as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the mining company's stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the mining company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the mining company's stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the mining company's stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $105.30 on Friday. Rio Tinto PLC has a fifty-two week low of $55.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.01.

Key Stories Impacting Rio Tinto

Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its earnings forecasts for Rio Tinto, increasing FY2026 EPS to $8.42 from $8.04 and FY2027 EPS to $8.47 from $8.31, which suggests analysts see stronger profitability ahead.

Erste Group Bank raised its earnings forecasts for Rio Tinto, increasing FY2026 EPS to $8.42 from $8.04 and FY2027 EPS to $8.47 from $8.31, which suggests analysts see stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Rio Tinto and China Baowu completed Pilbara Blend iron ore pelletisation and direct reduction trials, a development that could support future demand for higher-value iron ore products and improve the company’s positioning with steel customers.

Rio Tinto and China Baowu completed Pilbara Blend iron ore pelletisation and direct reduction trials, a development that could support future demand for higher-value iron ore products and improve the company’s positioning with steel customers. Positive Sentiment: Rio Tinto’s collaboration with Sandvik to integrate autonomous drilling systems highlights continued investment in automation, which may improve productivity and lower operating costs over time. Article Title

Rio Tinto’s collaboration with Sandvik to integrate autonomous drilling systems highlights continued investment in automation, which may improve productivity and lower operating costs over time. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage discussing Rio Tinto’s momentum trends and passive-income appeal may be helping keep investor interest elevated, but it does not appear to be a direct fundamental catalyst.

Coverage discussing Rio Tinto’s momentum trends and passive-income appeal may be helping keep investor interest elevated, but it does not appear to be a direct fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Rio Tinto Shipping is selling half of its owned bulkers could be part of portfolio optimization, but the financial impact is unclear from the headline alone. Article Title

Reports that Rio Tinto Shipping is selling half of its owned bulkers could be part of portfolio optimization, but the financial impact is unclear from the headline alone. Negative Sentiment: There is also a recent market note saying Rio Tinto slipped and underperformed the broader market earlier in the week, suggesting some short-term profit-taking or weaker trading sentiment. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Rio Tinto from a "sector perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Rio Tinto from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.75.

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About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company's activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

Further Reading

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