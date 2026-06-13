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Milford Funds Ltd. Buys Shares of 14,367 NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
NextEra Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Milford Funds Ltd. initiated a new position in NextEra Energy, buying 14,367 shares worth about $1.153 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Institutional interest in NextEra Energy remains strong, with several large investors increasing holdings and institutions collectively owning 78.72% of the company.
  • NextEra Energy reported Q1 earnings of $1.09 per share, beating estimates, and also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.6232 per share, implying a 2.9% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Milford Funds Ltd. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,367 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in NextEra Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,551,090 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $124,522,000 after acquiring an additional 326,783 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 268,130 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 58,403 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,436,767 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $597,024,000 after acquiring an additional 273,530 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 149,957 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $85.92 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.20 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average of $88.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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