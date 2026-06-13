Milford Funds Ltd. Buys Shares of 583,141 PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Milford Funds Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 583,141 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $68,379,000. PulteGroup accounts for 1.3% of Milford Funds Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Milford Funds Ltd. owned about 0.30% of PulteGroup as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,517 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,060 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company's stock.

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PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $123.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company's fifty day moving average is $119.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.18. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $144.49.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. PulteGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other news, COO Matthew William Koart sold 7,457 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $894,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,000. The trade was a 20.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lila Snyder sold 3,339 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $391,264.02. Following the sale, the director owned 3,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,817.20. This trade represents a 48.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

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