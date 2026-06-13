Milford Funds Ltd. Invests $1.44 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Milford Funds Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,327 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,132,125,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 431.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,569,082 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $185,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333,986 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $138,477,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.8% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,070,100 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $171,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,364,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of KMI stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business's 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $203,046.38. Following the sale, the vice president owned 182,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,508.58. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $52,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $752,089. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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