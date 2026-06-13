Milford Funds Ltd. Invests $41.91 Million in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Milford Funds Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,514 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $41,909,000. Milford Funds Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Transdigm Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 187 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,524.18.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,154,724. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total transaction of $12,290,622.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,138,801.40. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,255.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,211.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,277.80. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,123.61 and a one year high of $1,623.82. The company has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.11 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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