Milford Funds Ltd. Invests $7.95 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Milford Funds Ltd. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 156,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,952,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $43.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $81.44. The firm has a market cap of $196.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%.The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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