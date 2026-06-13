Milford Funds Ltd. Invests $8.32 Million in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

Milford Funds Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 346,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,322,000. Milford Funds Ltd. owned 0.29% of Baldwin Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 190,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,913 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,963,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,376.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 619,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 577,345 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,457,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $532.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Baldwin Insurance Group

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $2,756,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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