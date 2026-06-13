Milford Funds Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Milford Funds Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 235,000 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $13,726,000. Milford Funds Ltd. owned 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the bank's stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the bank's stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the bank's stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,107 shares of the bank's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.17 and a 1-year high of $68.79. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 16.21%.The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Robert W. Baird raised Citizens Financial Group from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $376,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,640.40. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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