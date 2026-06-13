Milford Funds Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Milford Funds Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 152,330 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $12,447,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Fox Advisors raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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