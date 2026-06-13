Milford Funds Ltd. Purchases New Position in Life360, Inc. $LIF

Milford Funds Ltd. acquired a new position in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 149,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,604,000. Milford Funds Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Life360 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Life360 by 6.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,175 shares of the company's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Life360 by 12.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 138,748 shares of the company's stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Life360 in the first quarter worth $157,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Life360 by 59.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,100 shares of the company's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Life360 by 1,065.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,970 shares of the company's stock worth $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company's stock.

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Life360 Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LIF opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $112.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 2.62. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.40.

Insider Transactions at Life360

In other news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $295,551.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 105,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,930,345.12. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Chris Hulls sold 16,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $660,728.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 403,485 shares in the company, valued at $16,276,584.90. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,263 shares of company stock worth $2,926,637. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Life360 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Life360 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure initiated coverage on Life360 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $32.20 price objective on the stock. Evercore set a $68.00 price objective on Life360 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price objective on Life360 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LIF

About Life360

Life360, Inc NASDAQ: LIF operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

See Also

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