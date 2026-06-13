Milford Funds Ltd. Purchases Shares of 262,220 Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Milford Funds Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 262,220 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $60,657,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:UNP opened at $272.37 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $262.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.69. The company has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $210.84 and a 52-week high of $279.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $282.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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