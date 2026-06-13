Milford Funds Ltd. Takes $111.82 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Milford Funds Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 432,088 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $111,820,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 2.2% of Milford Funds Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Milford Funds Ltd. owned 0.17% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 668.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $618,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,850,714. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $235.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $266.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $263.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $218.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.97 and a 200-day moving average of $228.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.75 and a twelve month high of $327.34.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

See Also

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