Milford Funds Ltd. Takes $77.74 Million Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Milford Funds Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 815,279 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $77,737,000. Boston Scientific makes up 1.5% of Milford Funds Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Milford Funds Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Boston Scientific as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,319,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,588,953,000 after purchasing an additional 502,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,199,395,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,963,344 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,656,131,000 after purchasing an additional 111,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,402,636 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,406,129,000 after purchasing an additional 128,188 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

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Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7%

BSX opened at $46.83 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BSX

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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