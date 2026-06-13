Milford Funds Ltd. Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Milford Funds Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 142,348 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $32,087,000. Milford Funds Ltd. owned about 0.08% of IQVIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 4,527 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,931 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

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IQVIA Stock Up 0.0%

IQV stock opened at $181.10 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.01 and a 1-year high of $247.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho set a $215.00 target price on IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays raised IQVIA from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded IQVIA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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