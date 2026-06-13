Milford Funds Ltd. Takes Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Milford Funds Ltd. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,663 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $14,829,000. Milford Funds Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Toll Brothers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 51.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,187,673 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $716,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,312,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 78.0% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,224,289 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $307,263,000 after purchasing an additional 974,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 209.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,184 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 621,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,090,590 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $147,470,000 after purchasing an additional 372,976 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Toll Brothers News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Toll Brothers this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Toll Brothers from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Toll Brothers from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toll Brothers from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $146.95 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $139.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.47. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 4.67. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.The business's revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,877,847.40. The trade was a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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