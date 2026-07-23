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Militia Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Energy Transfer logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $11,580,000. Energy Transfer accounts for about 2.5% of Militia Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ET. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Energy Transfer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Energy Transfer's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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