Militia Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in National HealthCare Corporation $NHC

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of National HealthCare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in National HealthCare by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 348 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa Piercey purchased 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $184.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,862.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,862.74. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National HealthCare Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $226.03 on Monday. National HealthCare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $94.04 and a fifty-two week high of $232.67. The stock's 50-day moving average is $206.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.61.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.82 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.10%.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from National HealthCare's previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. National HealthCare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NHC. Robert W. Baird raised National HealthCare to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of National HealthCare to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National HealthCare to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National HealthCare to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National HealthCare has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National HealthCare

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

Further Reading

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