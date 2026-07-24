Militia Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,918 Alkermes plc $ALKS

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 148,696 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 482,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Alkermes by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Alkermes by 539.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company's stock.

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Alkermes Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $52.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alkermes from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research raised Alkermes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.50.

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Insider Activity at Alkermes

In related news, EVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,034 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $109,897.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 227,490 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,284.70. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Christopher I. Wright sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,158,168. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,410. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company's stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes' portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes' commercial franchise features several approved products.

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