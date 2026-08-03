Militia Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in IMAX Corporation $IMAX

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of IMAX as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,113,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,267 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,346,486 shares of the company's stock worth $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 723,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,230 shares of the company's stock worth $47,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 24.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,993 shares of the company's stock worth $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 225,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company's stock.

IMAX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IMAX this week:

Positive Sentiment: “The Odyssey” demand is extending IMAX revenue opportunities. Multiple reports say Christopher Nolan’s film is selling out 70mm IMAX screenings weeks in advance, prompting theaters to add showtimes and extend the film’s run. That indicates strong pricing power, high screen utilization and continued audience interest in IMAX’s premium presentation. Forbes article on extended The Odyssey IMAX screenings

Multiple reports say Christopher Nolan’s film is selling out 70mm IMAX screenings weeks in advance, prompting theaters to add showtimes and extend the film’s run. That indicates strong pricing power, high screen utilization and continued audience interest in IMAX’s premium presentation. Positive Sentiment: Broad theater-level momentum is being reported. IMAX venues in Kingsport and West Michigan are preparing for busy blockbuster weekends, while local coverage confirms extended runs for “The Odyssey.” These reports suggest the demand is widespread rather than limited to a single market. WOOD TV article on The Odyssey IMAX run

IMAX venues in Kingsport and West Michigan are preparing for busy blockbuster weekends, while local coverage confirms extended runs for “The Odyssey.” These reports suggest the demand is widespread rather than limited to a single market. Positive Sentiment: The film’s production is reinforcing IMAX brand value. Coverage highlighting that “The Odyssey” was created entirely in 70mm IMAX presents the format as an essential part of the theatrical experience, potentially encouraging future filmmaker partnerships and premium ticket demand. Mashable article on extended 70mm IMAX screenings

Coverage highlighting that “The Odyssey” was created entirely in 70mm IMAX presents the format as an essential part of the theatrical experience, potentially encouraging future filmmaker partnerships and premium ticket demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-oriented coverage from Zacks identifies IMAX as a long-term momentum stock, consistent with its strong price performance and recent earnings beat. However, the stock’s elevated valuation means further gains may depend on sustained box-office strength and execution. Zacks IMAX momentum stock analysis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on IMAX from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on IMAX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IMAX

IMAX Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $47.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50. IMAX Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. IMAX had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $102.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IMAX Corporation will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

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