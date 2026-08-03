Militia Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Macro Bank Inc. $BMA

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,900 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Macro Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Macro Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the bank's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Macro Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macro Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Macro Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

Macro Bank Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of BMA opened at $91.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Macro Bank Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $106.15. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.75.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Macro Bank had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $412.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Macro Bank Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Macro Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.5296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Macro Bank's payout ratio is 128.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BMA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Macro Bank from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Macro Bank from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised Macro Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macro Bank from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Macro Bank from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macro Bank has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.25.

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Macro Bank Company Profile

Macro Bank NYSE: BMA is the American depositary receipt program of Banco Macro SA, one of the largest privately owned banks in Argentina. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, the institution delivers a comprehensive suite of banking solutions to retail, corporate and agricultural customers across the country. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Macro Bank aims to serve diverse client segments with tailored financial products and services.

The bank’s offerings span traditional deposit accounts—including checking, savings and term deposits—alongside payment and transaction services.

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