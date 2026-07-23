Militia Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 160,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $1,147,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NU by 199.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,366,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,356 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NU

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of NU stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,984,716. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NU Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:NU opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

NU declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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