Militia Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 46,000 Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 42.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company's stock.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $211.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm's revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBRA. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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