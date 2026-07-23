Militia Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 85,531 Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares $MRX

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,813,000. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of Militia Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Militia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRX. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 354,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,606,691 shares of the company's stock worth $71,626,000 after buying an additional 131,436 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 32.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 110,114 shares of the company's stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 26,908 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares in the first quarter worth $4,299,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares in the first quarter worth $445,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares

In related news, insider Thomas Texier sold 1,572 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $83,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 207,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,044,463.65. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point set a $80.00 price target on shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Price Performance

MRX opened at $65.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of -0.10. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $71.18.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 15.45%.The company had revenue of $692.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares's payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

About Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares

Marex Group PLC is a financial services platform, providing liquidity, market access, and infrastructure services to clients in the energy, commodities, and financial markets. The Group's operating segments are: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making, Hedging and Investment Solutions, and Corporate. Maximum revenue is generated from the Agency and Execution segment, which offers liquidity and execution services to clients mainly in the energy and financial securities markets by connecting buyers and sellers in the energy markets, offering liquidity and risk management solutions for financial markets, and providing clearing, custody, capital introduction, portfolio financing, and outsourced trading services.

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