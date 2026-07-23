Militia Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 86,200 Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,200 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,661.40. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,598 shares of company stock worth $693,689 in the last ninety days. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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