Militia Capital Management LLC Invests $2.76 Million in Venture Global, Inc. $VG

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 174,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000.

Get Venture Global alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Venture Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Venture Global Stock Performance

Venture Global stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. Venture Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Venture Global had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter. The firm's revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Venture Global, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Venture Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Venture Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.00 price objective on Venture Global in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Venture Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Venture Global from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jonathan W. Thayer sold 111,111 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $1,227,776.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fory Musser sold 233,735 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $2,947,398.35. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,348,288 shares of company stock worth $57,091,496 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 84.24% of the company's stock.

Venture Global Profile

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Venture Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Venture Global wasn't on the list.

While Venture Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here