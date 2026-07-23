Militia Capital Management LLC Invests $2.83 Million in National HealthCare Corporation $NHC

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of National HealthCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,407,000 after purchasing an additional 289,566 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 530,302 shares of the company's stock worth $84,689,000 after buying an additional 165,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,662,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 26,020 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company's stock.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

NHC stock opened at $220.34 on Thursday. National HealthCare Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.54 and a 1 year high of $232.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock's fifty day moving average is $201.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.22.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $381.82 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from National HealthCare's previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. National HealthCare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NHC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National HealthCare to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of National HealthCare to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National HealthCare to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised National HealthCare to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on National HealthCare

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lisa Piercey bought 949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $184.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,862.74. Following the transaction, the director owned 949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,862.74. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company's stock.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

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