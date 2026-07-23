Militia Capital Management LLC Invests $3.34 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,398 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 444,058.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,857,733 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,021,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,613 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,888,845 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $838,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,231 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $561,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,832 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 110,686 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,547.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,062 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 689,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $253.00.

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FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.6%

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $245.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $239.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.02. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $424.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $622.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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