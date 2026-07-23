Militia Capital Management LLC Invests $3.46 Million in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 228,674 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 90,330 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $2,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company's stock.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $65.93 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.09 and a beta of 1.93. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, March 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 3.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised STMicroelectronics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.28.

Read Our Latest Report on STM

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST's offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

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