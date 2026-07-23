Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in Corporacion America Airports S.A. $CAAP

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 161,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,072,000. Corporacion America Airports accounts for about 0.9% of Militia Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Militia Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Corporacion America Airports as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAAP. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,600 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAAP shares. Zacks Research raised Corporacion America Airports from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corporacion America Airports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.12.

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Corporacion America Airports Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CAAP opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. Corporacion America Airports S.A. has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 13.79%.The firm had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports S.A. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA operates as a global airport infrastructure and services company, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of airport concessions. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the firm oversees long-term agreements that cover the planning, design, financing and ongoing operation of airport facilities. Its integrated approach aims to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience through modernized terminals and streamlined processes.

The company's core activities encompass passenger handling, cargo operations and ancillary services such as retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, ground handling, fueling and airport parking.

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