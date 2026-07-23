Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Cavco Industries logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,740 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 118.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CVCO. Zacks Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $625.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $570.05 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.38 and a 1-year high of $713.01. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $561.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.79. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.12. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.49%.The company had revenue of $550.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.76, for a total transaction of $294,380.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,632,060.44. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allison Aden sold 1,473 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $920,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,875. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,541 shares of company stock worth $2,121,932 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cavco Industries

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of factory-built homes and modular structures. The company produces a range of HUD-code manufactured homes, modular buildings, park model RVs and cabins through its network of production facilities. Its offerings cater to both residential and commercial markets, including customizable single- and multi-section homes, workforce and affordable housing solutions, educational and healthcare modules, as well as specialty lodging products for the recreational vehicle and hospitality industries.

Since its founding in 1967, Cavco has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions, expanding its footprint across the United States and into parts of Canada and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Cavco Industries Right Now?

Before you consider Cavco Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cavco Industries wasn't on the list.

While Cavco Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines