Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. $EVLV

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 439,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Evolv Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 471.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVLV. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Evolv Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolv Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

EVLV stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $964.10 million, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $46.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded American security technology company that develops and markets AI-driven weapons detection and screening solutions. The company’s proprietary platform combines advanced sensors, computer vision software and machine learning algorithms to identify potential threats—such as firearms and knives—while minimizing false positives and preserving high throughput. Evolv’s systems are designed to replace or supplement traditional metal detectors and manual bag checks in high-traffic venues.

The company’s flagship product, Evolv Express, integrates seamlessly into existing security checkpoints, allowing guests to pass through without stopping or emptying their pockets.

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