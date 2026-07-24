Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,916,000. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 201,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 115,858 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $5,163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,421,067 shares of the company's stock worth $390,981,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,060,525.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,881,888 shares of the company's stock worth $236,368,000 after buying an additional 3,881,522 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In related news, CFO Bryan Langley bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,045,759.04. This represents a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 71,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,460,517.28. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.70. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company's revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Floor & Decor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $57.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FND

Floor & Decor Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

See Also

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