Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 91,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,103,000. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for 1.3% of Militia Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 63,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

Interactive Brokers Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Interactive Brokers Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBKR. Piper Sandler set a $109.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.89.

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Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $97.84. The company's 50 day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.18.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group's revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

Further Reading

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