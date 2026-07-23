Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company's stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 106.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 32,933 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company's stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $1,316,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.22.

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Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD stock opened at $104.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average of $88.67.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

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Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $2,324,464.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,510,935.52. The trade was a 23.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $43,563,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,563,750. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 587,875 shares valued at $62,602,915. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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