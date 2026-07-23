Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,220,000. Universal Technical Institute makes up about 1.6% of Militia Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Militia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Universal Technical Institute as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get UTI alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 141,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. ANB Bank raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 5.8% during the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 8,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 4.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.2% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In other news, Director Linda J. Srere sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $548,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 127,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,566.76. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 94,500 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $3,912,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 335,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,898,601. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,117,545 shares of company stock valued at $128,998,420. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities set a $41.00 price target on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

UTI opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $51.34.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.91%.The business had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc NYSE: UTI is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Universal Technical Institute, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Universal Technical Institute wasn't on the list.

While Universal Technical Institute currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here