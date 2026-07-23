Militia Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,721,000. Millicom International Cellular comprises 1.0% of Militia Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1,129.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 455 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 736.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

TIGO stock opened at $97.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.92. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TIGO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $51.20 to $52.40 and gave the company a "sector underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Millicom International Cellular from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $79.28.

View Our Latest Report on Millicom International Cellular

Insider Transactions at Millicom International Cellular

In other Millicom International Cellular news, insider Salvador Escalon sold 49,288 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $4,362,480.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 165,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,634,597.44. This represents a 22.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,140 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,461. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA, trading under the TIGO brand, is a Luxembourg‐headquartered telecommunications and media company that provides a range of mobile, cable broadband, digital television and enterprise services. Through its integrated infrastructure, the company delivers voice and data connectivity, high‐speed internet access and pay‐television packages to millions of customers, supported by ongoing investments in network coverage and capacity.

Established in 1990 by Swedish investor Jan Stenbeck, Millicom has grown into a multi‐regional operator focused primarily on Central and South America.

Further Reading

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